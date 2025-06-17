Gangtok, Jun 17 (PTI) An adult male leopard on Tuesday was captured from a residential area in Sikkim's Soreng district, forest officials said.

Acting on the complaints by residents of Nesurgaon locality about the sighting of a wild leopard, a team of forest and environment department laid a trap two days ago and captured the wild cat, an official said.

The leopard was found in good health during preliminary examination and it has been safely translocated to a safe habitat away from human settlements, the official said.

The male leopard had killed several cattle recently as a result of which the local people felt threatened too.

Soreng district has witnessed a gradual rise in incidents of man-animal conflict in recent years.

A total of six male leopards have been captured from human habitation by the officials of the Soreng Wildlife Range over the past two years from the district.

