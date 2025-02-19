New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The strike by lawyers across district courts over the proposed Advocates (Amendment) Bill entered its third day on Wednesday, with the coordination committee of all District Court Bar Associations across Delhi unanimously deciding to abstain from judicial work.

A resolution passed by the committee said, "A crucial and emergent meeting of the coordination committee was held. It was unanimously resolved and decided that advocates shall completely abstain from work in all district courts against the proposed unjust, unfair and biased Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025, proposed by the government."

It termed the Bill "totally against the unity, integrity and dignity of advocates", besides being "draconian" and "impacting the autonomy of all bar associations and bar councils of states".

The resolution requested the judicial officers to cooperate and not pass any adverse orders in the listed cases.

N C Sharma, spokesperson of the committee, said that because of the impasse, the strike will continue on Thursday.

"We will continue to abstain from judicial work till the government withdraws the Bill," he said.

