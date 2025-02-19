New Delhi, February 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Rekha Gupta as the next Chief Minister of Delhi, marking the party’s return to power in the capital after 27 years. A first-time MLA, she won the Shalimar Bagh constituency, defeating AAP’s Bandana Kumari by 29,595 votes, ending AAP’s decade-long dominance in the area.

The BJP secured a majority with 48 seats, while AAP managed only 22. Key AAP leaders, including former CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their seats. Kejriwal, who represented New Delhi for over a decade, was defeated by BJP’s Parvesh Verma by 4,089 votes. Rekha Gupta To be Next Delhi CM, Announces BJP.

Who Is Rekha Gupta?

Born in 1974 in Nandgarh village, Jind district, Haryana, Rekha Gupta moved to Delhi with her family in 1976. Her father was an officer at State Bank of India. She pursued her education in Delhi and began her political journey in 1992 with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Daulat Ram College, Delhi University. Gupta graduated from Daulat Ram College and served as the President of DUSU in the 1996-97 session. Rekha Gupta Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader, First-Time MLA Set To Become Delhi’s 4th Woman CM (Watch Video).

She became Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) President in 1996-97 and later served as a councillor from North Pitampura in 2007. As Chair of the Women Welfare and Child Development Committee, she launched initiatives like Sumedha Yojana to support economically weaker female students. She has also held key positions in the BJP Mahila Morcha. Her husband’s name is Manish Gupta.

Rekha Gupta Net Worth

Rekha Gupta has zero criminal cases against her. She possesses total assets worth INR 5.3 crore, with INR 2.7 crore in movable assets and INR 2.6 crore in immovable assets. However, she has liabilities of INR 1.2 crore.

The swearing-in ceremony for Rekha Gupta, as Delhi’s Chief Minister, is scheduled for February 20, 2025, at Ramlila Maidan. This ceremony will also include the induction of the new cabinet, with Lt Governor VK Saxena set to administer the oath of office. BJP’s central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders, will be present to witness the event.

