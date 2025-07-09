Kolkata, Jul 9 (PTI) TMC MLA Kanchan Mallick allegedly threatened an on-duty senior doctor with transfer after he had to wait in a queue for the treatment of a relative at the state-run School of Tropical Medicine in Kolkata.

Mallick, an actor, was waiting in the queue at the outpatient department of the hospital with his wife Srimoyee for the treatment of his aunt-in-law, officials said.

Having to wait, he got involved in a war of words with the attending doctor, Mehboob Alam, accusing him of delay in attending patients, they said.

As the argument continued, Mallick allegedly threatened Alam with transfer, prompting other hospital staff present there to protest.

School of Tropical Medicine Director Subhashis Kamal Guha said the incident has been reported to the Health Department.

Alam did not want to comment on the incident.

Mallick, the MLA of Uttarpara in Hooghly, denied having misbehaved with the doctor, and alleged that he and his wife were instead abused when they approached him.

"The CCTV footage will confirm what actually happened," he told reporters.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "Misbehaviour with doctors is inappropriate. The party's doctors' cell is looking into the issue and will report it to the leadership."

A few days back, BJP leader Kaustav Bagchi allegedly threatened doctors of a nursing home in Barrackpore after the death of a patient.

He was summoned by the police, but he took anticipatory bail after deposing at a court.

