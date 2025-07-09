Kaushambi, July 9: In a suspected case of road rage, the elder brother and nephews of former BJP MLA Sanjay Gupta and a corporator associated with him were allegedly assaulted by a group of 10–15 men travelling in luxury vehicles in Kaushambi district, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said that a case has been registered against two named accused and 12 unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged against Deep Narayan Tripathi of Loungawa village, Belha Singh of Shahpur and others at the Mahewaghat police station, the police said. Lucknow Road Rage: Police Inspector Slaps Army Colonel in Front of His Wife and Daughter After Being Confronted for Wrong-Side Driving; Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

The incident occurred on the evening of July 8 near the under-construction flyover at Parsara crossing in Kokhraj area. Surajbhan Singh Yadav, a municipal corporator from Bharwari Nagar Palika Parishad, said in his complaint that he along with Subhash Gupta and his sons Basu and Pranshu, were on their way to Muratganj in a car when a dispute broke out over passage on a single-lane stretch near the flyover. Lucknow Road Rage: Gang Drags Man’s Bike Under Car for 1 KM on Shaheed Path, He Escapes by Jumping Off; Probe Ordered As Video Goes Viral.

Subhash Gupta is the elder brother of former MLA Sanjay Gupta. According to the complaint, the men in another car allegedly abused and physically assaulted Basu and Pranshu. While Gupta and others were heading to the police station to file a complaint, they were allegedly intercepted at Rohi crossing by the same group and others in another luxury vehicle. Yadav alleged that he was attacked with rifle butts, sticks and iron rods, causing serious injuries. A police team has been formed to nab the accused, the SP added in his statement.