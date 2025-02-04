Agartala, Feb 4 (PTI) The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura's capital Agartala on Tuesday announced that it will resume visa and consular services from February 5.

The announcement came nearly two months after the mission suspended the services on December 3, a day after the mission's premises was breached by a group of people protesting against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka.

After the incident, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala, Arif Mahamad, was summoned to Dhaka. Later he returned to the Tripura capital.

"All visa and consular services of the Bangladesh Asst High Commission will resume on February 5," First Secretary of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner's office here, Md Al Amin, said in a notice issued on Tuesday.

In the wake of the breach of premises, the police have beefed up security at the mission. Three police personnel had been suspended in this connection.

