India News | Ahmedabad COVID-19 Count Up by 251 to 10,841; 23 More Die

Ahmedabad, May 26 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabd went up by 251 in the last 24 hours and the deaths by 23, a Health official said on Tuesday.

The total number of the COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district now stands at 10,841 and fatalities at 745, he said.

A total of 436 patients were discharged, the official said.

