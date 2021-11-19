Pune, Nov 19 (PTI) The death of a 75-year-old woman on Friday took the toll in the November 6 fire in Ahmednagar district civil hospital to 13.

An official identified the deceased as Godabai Sasane.

"The post mortem report is yet to arrive, but the primary cause of the death could be complications from suffocation," said Sandip Mitke, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ahmednagar (Rural).

A fire broke out in the ICU of the district civil hospital in Ahmednagar on November 6. Four people, including a resident doctor, were later arrested for alleged negligence.

