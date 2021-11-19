Chandigarh, November 19: In a shocking incident, a teenager died by suicide in Dhaula village of Meharban in Punjab's Ludhiana on Wednesday. The 17-year-old girl was reportedly found dead in her room. A suicide note was recovered in which the deceased blamed her uncle for taking the extreme step of ending her life. A case of abetment has been registered against the deceased girl's uncle on the complaint of younger brother. Rajasthan: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide in Ajmer; Case Registered.

The girl was found dead at her residence. The police was informed about the incident and the girl's body was sent for post-mortem examination at the Civil Hospital. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, in suicide note the girl wrote that she felt her death will be celebrated by everyone but blamed solely her uncle for taking the extreme step. She added in the suicide note that everybody will die. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Class 11 Girl Dies by Suicide in Deoria After Being Threatened by Classmate With Objectionable Pics.

According to the report, the accused, the uncle whom the deceased girl blamed in the suicide note, has not been arrested as yet. ASI Surinder Pal said that the father of the deceased girl had passed away six months ago after an illness, reported HT. In a similar incident, a 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Ajmer had allegedly died by suicide few days back. She was reportedly found dead hanging in her room. No suicide not was recovered.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2021 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).