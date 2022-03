Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 3 (ANI): A day after AIADMK Theni cadre passed a resolution in favour of inducting Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran into the party fold, party's Chennai unit opposed the resolution and said that it is up to party leadership to take the decision on re-inducting the expelled leaders.

He said, "We oppose the resolution passed by the AIADMK Theni district unit. They cannot be inducted into the party."

Aadhi Rajaram, Chennai District Secretary, along with his supporters came to AIADMK headquarter in the city.

He further said, "We have lost elections even when J Jayalalithaa was alive. Eventually, we bounced back and won the elections. Similarly, we will bounce back and win future elections. However, it is up to AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and other senior leaders to decide about their induction." (ANI)

