Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18 (ANI): AIADMK has decided to hold its state conference in Madurai on August 20 this year, the first one after Edappadi K Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS became the general secretary of the party.

The decision was taken after a resolution was passed at the executive committee of the party held on Sunday in Chennai.

This will also be the first meeting of the AIADMK after EPS became the general secretary of AIADMK, triumphing over the internal battle with O Panneerselvam or OPS.

Stating that M G Ramachandran (founder of the party) and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had "charted history by holding mega conferences in places like Tirunelveli and Trichy", the resolution of the executive committee stated that the Madurai conference will also be a "turning point for AIADMK".

Detractors had alleged that after OPS who hails from Tamil Nadu's southern part was ousted, AIADMK had been weakened in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. By holding a state conference in Madurai they want to counter this narrative, according to a source in AIADMK.

Another resolution passed at the executive committee obliquely referenced OPS and his team. That resolution states that " The party under the leadership of EPS should teach a lesson to traitors who have a clandestine link with DMK".

Some resolutions passed in the executive committee criticise DMK and its state government. Those resolutions alleged among other things law and order breakdown in Tamil Nadu under the DMK government, registering false cases against AIADMK workers, DMK not implementing election promises and DMK undermining state assembly conventions.

The State conference also called upon the DMK government to "impress upon the Centre to implement Cauvery - Godavari river link project and Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery project."

AIADMK state conference also decided to set up booth committees quickly across the state for strengthening the party at grass root ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

