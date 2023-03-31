New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The AIIMS New Delhi will set up the Museum of Archives to exhibit the high standards of work ethics, evidence-based patient care and the legacy of the Institute. It would assist generations to come to understand the objectives and culture of the organization and motivate them to live up to them.

According to the Office Memorandum," All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi was established in 1956 as an autonomous institution of national importance by an Act of Parliament with the objective of setting the highest standards of Medical Education in India by bringing together in one place, educational facilities of the highest order for the training of healthcare personnel in all important branches for the attainment of self-sufficiency in Medical Education. Nearly seven decades into its journey, AIIMS, New Delhi continues to be the forerunner in the field of health education, research and patient care, across the country.""The standards that it has attained and maintained over the period are a result of the dedicated healthcare professionals that have toiled day in, day out to nurture this Institute. AIIMS has developed a rich culture that amalgamates evidence-based medicine with strong work ethics that synchronise to deliver results envisioned during its inception. However, some memories have faded, especially for people who only recently associated with the Institution. As has been observed, most of the renowned educational institutions across the globe maintain archives to demonstrate their legacy," as mentioned in the Office of Memorandum.

Also Read | Novel Drug AF-130 Offers Heart Failure, Sleep Apnea Alleviating Promise.

"These archives are a witness to the past and provide an explanation for historical actions and rationale behind current decisions. They assist the coming generations in adapting to the Institute's culture and align their individual objectives with the organisation's. It is imperative that the archives are collected and maintained at AIIMS, New Delhi in the Library and a museum to showcase the legacy of the Institute," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)