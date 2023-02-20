New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The government is committed to bring the child marriage rate down to zero in coming years, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Monday.

She was speaking at the national consultation on Child Marriage Free India organised by the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF).

Irani said, "I think social psychology angle of child marriage also needs your kind reflection. Our government has not shied away from making any law that ensures protection of women and children in the country."

She said the aim is to bring child marriages rate down to zero in the coming years and the government is committed to making it happen

During the COVID pandemic, Irani said it was being spread across the world that children are getting orphaned in India.

"It was an attempt by NGOs to increase their funding by spreading this rumour. I knew just the KSCF would work sincerely for the children and I contacted them to identify such children. The KSCF found 60 such children," she said.

"That is why we need to keep this collaboration going because the government is of the people, by the people and for the people," she added.

Appealing to all chairpersons and members of Child Rights Protection Commissions and voluntary organisations, Satyarthi said child marriage is a cruel attack on human freedom, dignity, social morality, equality and inclusiveness.

"We as a country need to take proactive steps to provide victims with financial assistance, legal support and rehabilitation. We demand from the government and all political parties to promote education of children, especially girls, by increasing the age limit of compulsory free education to 18 years," he said.

"We consider child marriage as a social evil and legal crime. In the country, there are more than 23 percent women in the age group 20 to 24 years who got married before the age of 18 years due to Child Marriages. We aim to reduce the same to 10 per cent by the year 2025 and to make India child marriage free by 2030," he added.

