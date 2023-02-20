New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A day after the body of a 35-year-old man was found dead in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar, police on Monday arrested his wife for murdering him as she was unhappy with their age gap, officials said.

Police received a PCR call and reached the spot at West Kamal Vihar, Karawal Nagar, where one Munna was found lying lifeless on a cot.

Munna had a ligature mark on his neck and another injury mark on his head. He was shifted to GTB hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

A murder case was registered at Karawal Nagar police station and an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Munna had two wives. His first wife lives in Bihar, whereas he was living with his second wife aged 24. He had hidden his age from his new spouse who came to know about it after their wedding, police said, adding that they frequently used to fight over the same.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an argument took place between them, following which she hit him with a stick on his head and later strangulated him around 3 pm while he was sleeping, a senior police officer said.

The post-mortem was conducted on Monday at GTB hospital and the body was handed over to his relative. His wife has been arrested, police said.

