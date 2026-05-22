Air India Bengaluru-Delhi Flight AI2802 Lands Safely at IGI Airport After Engine Fire Alert During Final Approach

New Delhi, May 22: Air India has confirmed that its Bengaluru-Delhi flight AI2802 landed safely in the national capital on May 21 after the cockpit crew received an engine fire indication during final approach. According to the airline, the alert was received when the aircraft was on its final descent into Delhi, which was subsequently confirmed as genuine. Despite the indication, the crew followed all standard operating procedures and ensured a safe landing at Delhi airport.

"Air India confirms an incident involving Flight AI2802 operating from Bengaluru to Delhi on 21 May 2026. During the aircraft's final approach into Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the engines. The indication was subsequently confirmed as true. The crew followed all standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely at Delhi airport. All passengers and crew are safe and have disembarked normally," the airline said in a statement. Air India Delhi-Bengaluru Flight AI2651 Suffers Tail Strike on Landing at Bengaluru Airport; 181 Passengers Safe, Aircraft Grounded for Investigation.

The airline further said that it is initiating a comprehensive investigation into the incident in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities. "Air India is immediately initiating a full investigation into the cause of the incident in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities. We are committed to sharing further verified information as soon as it becomes available," it added.

Reiterating its commitment to safety, Air India said passenger and crew security remains its top priority. "The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority," the statement said. Meanwhile on May 15, Air India commenced operations to Ludhiana (Halwara), becoming the first airline to operate commercial services to the newly operational airport, connecting Ludhiana to Delhi and beyond to destinations around the world. Air India Delhi-Bengaluru Flight AI2651 Suffers Tail Strike on Landing at Bengaluru Airport; 181 Passengers Safe, Aircraft Grounded for Investigation.

In an official statement, the airline said the inaugural flight from Delhi landed at Ludhiana's Halwara airport at 7:03 am today, and the return flight from Ludhiana departed at 8 am. Air India will operate two daily flights between Delhi and Ludhiana using its A320 family aircraft, the statement read.

The new flights to and from Ludhiana are timed to offer seamless onwards connectivity via Delhi to Air India's international network, including to destinations such as London, Paris, Milan, Rome, and Birmingham, enabling guests to travel seamlessly using a single ticket and unified baggage allowance with through check-in of baggage.

Air India guests will also enjoy the convenience of same-terminal transfers at Delhi airport to connect between their domestic and international flights. The airline announced the following daily flight schedule between Delhi and Ludhiana (Halwara): AI481 will depart from Delhi at 5:55 am and arrive in Ludhiana at 7:05 am, while AI482 will depart from Ludhiana at 7:55 am and reach Delhi at 9:10 am.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)