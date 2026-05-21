Air India Delhi-Bengaluru Flight AI2651 Suffers Tail Strike on Landing at Bengaluru Airport; 181 Passengers Safe, Aircraft Grounded for Investigation

An Air India aircraft operating from Delhi to Bengaluru suffered a tail strike while landing at Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday morning. The aircraft, carrying 181 passengers, landed safely, and no injuries were reported. Flight AI2651 experienced the incident during its arrival sequence in Bengaluru. Following the touchdown, all passengers and crew members disembarked the aircraft normally through standard procedures.

The plane has since been grounded at the airport to undergo a detailed technical assessment. "Flight AI2651 operating from Delhi to Bengaluru on 21 May experienced a tail-strike during landing," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement. "The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally. The aircraft has been grounded for detailed inspection." Air India Pilot Dies in Bali: First Officer Passes Away After Suffering Fatal Heart Attack During Layover in Indonesian Province.

The airline confirmed that a formal investigation is being initiated to determine the cause of the tail strike. The inquiry will be conducted in coordination with the relevant aviation regulatory authorities, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). As a direct result of the grounding, the return leg of the operational loop-Flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi-was cancelled. Air India Flight AI174 From San Francisco to Delhi Makes Precautionary Landing in Mongolia Due to Technical Issue.

Air India stated that alternative travel arrangements are currently being organized to accommodate the affected passengers and minimize further travel disruptions.A tail strike occurs when the rear fuselage of an aircraft makes physical contact with the runway surface during takeoff or landing. While such incidents can cause structural damage to the lower airframe, modern commercial aircraft are designed to withstand these forces to ensure passenger safety pending a full structural evaluation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).