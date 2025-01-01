New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): In its first, Air India on Wednesday rolled out Wi-Fi internet connectivity services on board domestic and international flights operated by Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9 and select Airbus A321 neo aircraft.

This makes Air India the first to offer in-flight Wi-Fi internet connectivity on flights within India, enabling travellers - flying for leisure or business - to stay connected to the internet during their flights, and to enjoy browsing, accessing social media, catching up on work, or texting friends and family.

Starting 1 January 2025, in-flight Wi-Fi services available on all flights operated by Air India's A350, B787-9 and select A321neo aircraft, said AI in the statement.

"Connectivity is now an integral part of modern travel. For some, it is about the convenience and comfort of real-time sharing, while for others, it is about greater productivity and efficiency. Whatever one's purpose, we are confident that our guests will appreciate having the option of connecting to the web and enjoy the new Air India experience on board these aircraft," said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.

Accessible on Wi-Fi-enabled devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones with iOS or Android operating systems, the in-flight Wi-Fi will also allow guests to connect multiple devices simultaneously when above 10,000 feet.

The deployment of Wi-Fi on domestic routes follows an ongoing pilot programme on international services operated by the Airbus A350, select Airbus A321 neo and Boeing B787-9 aircraft serving international destinations including New York, London, Paris and Singapore. As with the domestic offer, Wi-Fi is complimentary for an introductory period. Air India will progressively roll out the service on other aircraft in its fleet over time.

Earlier in December, Air India confirmed that it placed an order to purchase 100 more Airbus aircraft, comprising 10 widebody A350 and 90 narrowbody A320 Family aircraft, including A321neo. These 100 new aircraft are in addition to the firm orders of 470 aircraft that Air India had placed with Airbus and Boeing last year. The latest order takes the total number of aircraft that Air India ordered with Airbus in 2023 from 250 aircraft, comprising 40 A350 and 210 A320 Family aircraft, to 350. Air India also announced it has selected Airbus' Flight Hour Services-Component (FHS-C) to support the maintenance requirements of its growing A350 fleet. (ANI)

