Air India has introduced its wireless in-flight entertainment service, Vista Stream, across its narrowbody fleet, making it the first Indian airline to provide WiFi internet on domestic flights. Previously launched on widebody aircraft in August 2024, Vista Stream now offers uninterrupted entertainment for passengers on both domestic and international routes. The service allows guests to stream diverse digital content directly on their personal devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. It also features real-time flight tracking and is compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS. Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Air India, highlighted the airline’s commitment to enhancing passenger experiences through advanced technology, ensuring a smooth and immersive journey for all travellers. Air India To Stop Serving 'Halal' Meals to Hindu and Sikh Passengers, Only 'Muslim Meal' To Have Halal Certificate.

Air India Launches In-Flight WiFi on Domestic Flights

Air India becomes the first Indian airline to introduce in-flight Wi-Fi internet on domestic flights: Air India pic.twitter.com/K7aP1NlQqP — IANS (@ians_india) January 1, 2025

