New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Delhi government will deposit Rs 5,000 each in bank accounts of construction workers who were affected by the ban on construction activities in the city due to air pollution, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

"I have given an order today to deposit Rs 5,000 each in bank accounts of construction workers in view of a ban on construction activities due to air pollution. We will also provide compensation to workers for their loss according to their minimum wages," Kejriwal told mediapersons here.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi plunged to the "very poor" category on Thursday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) has dipped again from 280 on Sunday to 330 today. As per the SAFAR, the PM 10 levels was recorded at 327 in the 'poor' category and PM 2.5 levels remained at 171 in the 'very poor' category.

To tackle increasing air pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 had announced a 'pollution lockdown' under which the schools were closed for physical classes. Classes, however, continued through online mediums. (ANI)

