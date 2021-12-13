New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'poor' category on Monday.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) portal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences reported an air quality index (AQI) of 256 at 7.30 am.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to Participate in Chief Minister’s Conclave in Varanasi.

The air quality of the NCR region of Noida and Gurugram is also in the 'poor'.

Gurugram logged an AQI of 286 and it stands at 256 in Noida.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti After PDP Youth Convention Cancelled, Says ‘Voice of Youth is Being Suppressed’.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The ministry's portal advised people belonging to sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion, take more breaks and do less intense activities. "Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see doctor, if palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue occurs," it read.

With the order of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) concerning the closure of industries not running on clean fuels coming to an end on Sunday unless extended further, residents are apprehensive about the air quality getting worse if strict measures to curb pollution do not continue.

CAQM had on December 7 ordered the immediate closure of all industries not running on cleaner fuel in industrial areas despite its availability. CAQM had said that violating industries or industrial units will not be permitted to schedule their operations till December 12 and the position will be reviewed for further decision. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)