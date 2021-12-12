Dehradun, December 12: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will participate in the Chief Minister's Conclave to be held in Varanasi, in which topics related to the implementation of various public welfare schemes run by state and central governments will be discussed.

In this regard, CM Dhami on Sunday held a review meeting on Sunday. Beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes, procedures adopted in implementation of the schemes and efforts being made to address challenges in this direction were reviewed in the meeting. During the review, the Chief Minister was apprised of the presentation by the concerned departmental secretaries.

Dhami told that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the 'Home Stay' scheme run by the state will promote the culture and tourism of the state. Information about the implementation of this scheme will also be shared by the Chief Minister during the conclave. Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor: 12 CMs, 9 Deputy Chief Ministers to Attend Inauguration Event Tomorrow.

Dhami said that the setting up of the Home Stay scheme and Trekking Traction Centres in the state would also help in promoting tourism, adventure tourism in the state, will help the state's economy, generate employment and promote migration.

On this occasion Additional Chief Secretary, Anand Bardhan, Secretary, Shailesh Bagoli, Ravinath Raman, S.A. Murugeshan, Chandresh Kumar, Chief Coordinator to the Chief Minister, Prof Durgesh Pant, Additional Secretary, Ashish Kumar, Shri Anand Swaroop, Arunendra Singh Chouhan etc. were present.

Varanasi is all set for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13. Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be present at the auspicious occasion.

