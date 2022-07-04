Nagpur, Jul 4 (PTI) A resident of Akola in Maharashtra was seriously injured while returning from the Amaranth pilgrimage on Monday in Bararimarg when he fell with his pony, a defence official said.

Satyanarayan Toshneyar suffered injuries to his head and fractures in his chest after his pony lost its balance and fell 100 feet towards the Sind river, the Defence PRO said. He was evacuated by a rescue team to the Army camp and further by a helicopter.

The incident occurred when Toshneyar was returning on a pony after darshan along with his daughter and wife.

A team of the Army along with MRT rushed to the spot and evacuated him to the Bararimarg Army Camp.

A helicopter was called and he was evacuated from the Bararimarg helipad, the PRO added.

