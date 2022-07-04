New Delhi: With an aim to woo the consumers in mid-range segment, Motorola on Monday launched a new affordable smartphone 'moto g42' that features Full HD+ display with Stereo speakers and Android 12. The smartphone is available in a single 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant priced at Rs 13,999. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India; First Sale on July 11, 2022.

"The moto g42 comes with near-stock Android 12 with an assured upgrade to Android 13 and 3 years of security updates," said the company in a statement.

The stylish, power-packed #motog42 is here! Enjoy the uber- stylish design with 6.4” FHD+ AMOLED Display, Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® & more. Make it yours at just ₹12,999 (incl. of bank offer). Sale starts 11 July on @Flipkart & at leading retail stores. #UnleashYourStyle — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 4, 2022

Weighing 174.5 grams, it comes in two colour variants -- Metallic Rose and Atlantic Green. The device comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display and is packed with Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology.

The smartphone houses a 50MP Quad function camera with an 8MP Ultrawide sensor and a 16MP selfie camera. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor. It comes with a side fingerprint sensor, 3 in 3 card slots supporting two nano SIMs and a dedicated microSD storage up to 1TB for expanding the 64GB on board storage, said the company.

