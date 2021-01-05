Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 5 (ANI): All flights to and from Srinagar remained suspended on Tuesday for the third consecutive day due to heavy snowfall and bad weather.

"There will be no flight movement due to heavy snowfall and bad weather condition for today," a Srinagar airport official told ANI.

Udhampur district's Patnitop area and the Srinagar city received heavy snowfall on December 28 which brought in a severe cold wave in the valley. The same trend has been continuing for the past one week.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum and maximum temperatures in Srinagar on Tuesday are expected to be around 1 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The bad weather resulted in the suspension of both air and road traffic in various areas along Jammu and Kashmir, especially Srinagar. (ANI)

