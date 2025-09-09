New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman V. Narayanan on Tuesday said that all satellites during Operation Sindoor were working perfectly well, enabling all requirements.

Adressing a gathering, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan said, "During Operation Sindoor, all satellites were working 24/7 perfectly and enabling the requirements"

Earlier, on August 25 as well, ISRO chairman V Narayanan highlighted that all satellites placed by the space agency played a vital role in Operation Sindoor, which the Armed Forces conducted in May.

ISRO chief also informed that currently India has 58 satellites which are in operational mode in orbit.

"During Operation Sindoor, all our satellites worked fantastically well. Through our satellites, we ensured the safety and security of every citizen of Bharat in Operation Sindoor. PM Modi has given the direction that in another three years, the number of satellites in orbit will be atleast three times the present number, which is 58," ISRO chief said.

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose.

The operation was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.

As per an official release issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, dated May 14, the role of ISRO was highlighted in the Operation Sindoor.

"At an event on May 11, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan mentioned that at least 10 satellites are continuously working round-the-clock for the strategic purpose to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the country," the release stated.

"To ensure the safety of the country, the nation has to serve through its satellites. It has to monitor its 7,000 km seashore areas. It has to monitor the entire Northern part continuously. Without satellite and drone technology, the country can't achieve that," the ISRO chief said. (ANI)

