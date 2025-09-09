Supriya Shrinate Debunks Fake Affair Claim; Says Viral Photo Does Not Show Her With ND Tiwari’s Brother, It’s Her Father

Fake Claim About Affair Between Supriya Shrinate and ND Tiwari’s Brother Debunked (Photo Credits: Screengrab of Post From X/ @RakeshSharma900)

Mumbai, September 9: A picture featuring Congress leader Supriya Shrinet and Ramesh Chandra Tiwari, brother of former Chief Minister of UP and Madhya Pradesh ND Tiwari, has been circulating widely on social media, with claims of a romantic relationship between the two. The image, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Rakesh Sharma, suggested that the two shared a love affair, stating, “Stories of the love affair between former Congress leader and brother of the then Chief Minister of UP and Madhya Pradesh ND Tiwari, Ramesh Chandra Tiwari, and former senior editor of Times Group Supriya Shrinet have been viral for a long time. There is too much love visible in the picture.”

The post reportedly garnered over 183,000 views, fueling speculation among netizens. The claim quickly went viral, with many social media users commenting on the apparent closeness between Shrinet and Ramesh Chandra Tiwari. Headlines and forwarded messages amplified the story, linking the photo to an alleged extramarital romance. Despite the attention, many users raised questions about the authenticity of these rumours. Did TRAI Reject Congress Application for SMS Campaign Over ‘Stolen’ 2024 Maharashtra Election? Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Rejects Reports.

Viral Claim About Affair Between Supriya Shrinate and Ramesh Chandra Tiwari

Social Media User Claims Affair Between Supriya Shrinate and ND Tiwari’s Brother (Photo Credits: X/ @RakeshSharma900)

Fact Check: Supriya Shrinate Debunks Fake Affair Claim

However, Shrinet debunked the viral claim as fake. In reality, the image shows Shrinet with her father, not Ramesh Chandra Tiwari. Warning the user Rakesh Sharma, Shrinet said on X, "@RakeshSharma900 who is talking nonsense about my photo with my father... Delete this post and apologize - otherwise get ready for what legal action I will take against you, you will regret it a lot - remember this, I will not tolerate this at any cost." Is Viral Image Showing Photo of Nidhi Razdan on Omar Abdullah's Smartwatch Real or Fake? Edited Pic Circulated With False Claim.

Supriya Shrinet Clarifies Misinformation About The Viral Picture

Supriya Shrinet's October 2020 Post About Her Father

There’s nothing I am more proud of than being your daughter Papa. 4 years since you travelled to another galaxy but the sound of your laughter still rings aloud. pic.twitter.com/52nsotRYTl — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) October 4, 2020

Further, the fact check revealed that Shrinet had originally posted the photo in October 2024, captioning it: "There’s nothing I am more proud of than being your daughter Papa. 4 years since you travelled to another galaxy but the sound of your laughter still rings aloud." This confirms that the viral claim about a love affair is entirely fabricated and misleading.

