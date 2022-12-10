Patna, Dec 10 (PTI) Alleging that the law and order situation in Bihar was deteriorating, a BJP delegation met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Saturday and sought his intervention.

Speaking to reporters after submitting a memorandum, leader of opposition in the assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha claimed that crimes were on the rise after the Mahaghathbandhan government came to power in the state.

Also Read | Gay Marriage ‘Inevitable’ and Soon It’ll Be Law, Says US President Joe Biden.

"The Nitish Kumar government has miserably failed to control the deteriorating law and order situation of the state. We sought the intervention of the governor into the matter," Sinha said.

"The state police is protecting the law-breakers and grievances of the weaker sections are not being redressed. All districts of the state are witnessing cases of murder, dacoity and loot almost every day. The governor has assured us that he would look into the matter," he added.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Allots Land to BSF for Trourism Development Around Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer.

Leader of opposition in legislative council Samrat Choudhary, who was also a part of the delegation, alleged that there was a complete breakdown of rule of law in the state.

"Nitish Kumar has no moral right to continue as the chief minister of the state. During the NDA government in Bihar, the situation was entirely different," he said.

Former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad, and former state ministers Nand Kishore Yadav and Amrendra Pratap Singh were among the leaders who were a part of the delegation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)