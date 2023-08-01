New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday conveyed his congratulations to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on the commencement of Aviation Security Culture Week.

Amit Shah tweeted, "My heartiest congratulations to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on the occasion of Aviation Security Culture Week. May the weeklong celebration leave them with a renewed commitment to making our aviation installations more secure and safe than ever before".

The week-long celebration, scheduled from July 31 to August 5, aims to enhance the security and safety measures at aviation installations across the country.

It is held for the first time in the country. All the stakeholders of Indian aviation are participating in the security culture week with the theme of ‘See it, Say it, Secure it.’

With India's civil aviation sector rapidly expanding, strengthening security measures has become a top priority.

The theme "See it, Say it, Secure it," not only involves BCAS but also encompasses all stakeholders within the civil aviation ecosystem.

Aviation Security Culture Week serves as a timely reminder for all stakeholders to collaborate and strive for aviation safety excellence. (ANI)

