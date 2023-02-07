Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 7 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Karnal on February 14 to present Haryana Police with its new colours.

Shah will also participate in a programme of the state cooperative department, he added.

Khattar also lashed out at the opposition over the non-functioning of the Parliament while speaking to reporters after a pre-budget meeting with cabinet ministers and top officials of the state government.

In the meeting, Khattar reviewed the announcements made last year and heard feedbacks and suggestions on the ongoing schemes of the government. The meeting was attended by several cabinet ministers of the state including Home Minister Anil Vij, Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar and Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma among others.

Last year, chief minister Khattar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, proposed a Budget worth Rs 177,256 crore for the financial year 2022-23. Khattar gave an estimation of Rs 73,000 crore to be collected in tax revenue in the financial year 2022-23. (ANI)

