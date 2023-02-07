Mumbai, February 7: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday announced the examination schedule for all common entrance tests (CET). The Higher Education council released the exam schedule for TS EAMCET, TS ECT, TS LAWCET, TS OGLCET, TS-ICET, TS Ed.CET and TS PGECET.

Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule on the official website at www.tsche.ac.in. The TS EAMCET 2023 will be held from May 7 to May 11 for Engineering courses while for Agricultural & Pharmacy (A&P) courses it will be conducted from May 12 to May 14. JEE-Main January Result 2023 Declared: 20 Male Candidates Score Perfect 100 in Engineering Entrance Exam.

TS CETs 2023 Examination Schedule:

Steps To Check TS CETs-2023 Schedule Exam Schedule:

Visit the official website of TSCHE at tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on "News/Notifications" tab

Next click on the "TS CETs-2023" schedule link

A PDF displaying the exam schedule will open

Download and save the TS CETs-2023 examination schedule

On the other hand, the TS Ed.CET-2023 exam will be held on May 18. The exam schedule was announced by state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. For more details regarding the TS CETs-2023 examination, candidates are advised to check the official site of TSCHE at tsche.ac.in.

