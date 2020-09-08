Amravati (Maha), Sep 8 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati reached 7,513 after 203 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, while two deaths, that of 85-year-old men, took the toll to 160, an official said.

Of the 203 new cases, rural parts accounted for 94, the official pointed out.

The number of people who have been discharged touched 5,662, including 188 during the day, he said.

The district has 1,691 active cases now, he added. PTI

