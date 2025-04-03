Amaravati, April 3 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to establish a Rs 1.35 lakh crore worth ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) steel plant.

During the e-cabinet meeting, which focused on generating large-scale employment through industrialisation, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a 17.8-million-tonne steel mill in two phases.

"The two-phase, 17.8 million-tonne, Rs 1.35 lakh crore AM/NS India steel plant proposal was approved by the Cabinet," Minister for Information, Public Relations, and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy said at a press conference at the Secretariat.

As requested by AM/NS India, the Cabinet also greenlit the construction of a 2.9 km waterfront captive port at DL Puram in the Anakapalli district.

The Rs 55,964-crore first phase of the project, with a capacity of 7.3 million tonnes, is expected to begin production by January 2029, creating employment for 20,000 people, Parthasarathy said.

Similarly, the Rs 80,000 crore second phase of the steel plant, with a capacity of 10.5 million tonnes, is targeted for completion by 2033.

Further, Parthasarathy noted that the TDP-led government approved converting Vizag Steel Plant's (VSP) Rs 2,400 crore power bill into equity.

This move, he added, enabled VSP to turn profitable in March.

Additionally, the Cabinet reduced the bar license fee for three-star and above category hotels from Rs 33 lakh to Rs 25 lakh to promote the hospitality sector and create approximately 50,000 hotel rooms over the next five years.

It also approved allowing Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation Ltd to secure a Rs 710 crore loan from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO).

Moreover, it sanctioned the implementation of an arbitration award issued on December 8, 2024, which compensates Rs 1,735 crore in losses to Navayuga Engineering Company Limited (NECL) and Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO), allegedly due to past policies.

The Cabinet also approved the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) named Jala Harathi Corporation, a 100 per cent government-owned entity under the Water Resources department, to implement and complete the Rs 80,000 crore Polavaram–Banakacherla project.

Additionally, Parthasarathy announced a new initiative in which IAS officers in the state will stay in villages for three days and two nights to develop a roadmap for village development and welfare measures for the underprivileged.

