New Delhi, April 03: The central government is moving closer to officially notifying the 8th Pay Commission, with the terms of reference likely to be sent for Union Cabinet approval later this month or by early April. Once approved, the commission will begin functioning, determining salary revisions for central government employees.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet has approved a 2% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for government employees and pensioners. With this increase, the DA/DR now stands at 55%, effective from January 1, 2025, with arrears to be paid from January to March. 8th Pay Commission To Be Delayed? Know Why Implementation of 8th CPC May Get Delayed Till 2027.

Currently, under the 7th Pay Commission, the minimum basic salary for central government employees is INR 18,000, while pensioners receive INR 9,000. With the latest 2% DA hike, an employee earning INR 18,000 will see a INR 360 increase, raising the total monthly salary to INR 27,900. Similarly, pensioners receiving INR 9,000 will see a INR 180 increase, bringing their total monthly pension to INR 13,950. 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Retiring Before January 01, 2026 To Lose Out on Benefits of 8th CPC? Check Details.

Looking ahead, experts predict that the 8th Pay Commission may introduce a fitment factor ranging between 1.92 and 2.86, potentially leading to a 92-186% pay hike. This could significantly raise the minimum basic salary and pensions, benefiting millions of central government employees and retirees.

As the government finalises the details, central employees eagerly await the official notification that will define their future salary structure and financial benefits under the 8th Pay Commission.

