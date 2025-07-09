Amaravati, Jul 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Tuesday directed officials of power utilities in the state to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the monsoon.

Reviewing the power supply scenario under the jurisdictions of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL), Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), and Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO), he emphasised the importance of prompt response to power disruptions.

"All the staff, from CMDs (chairman and managing director) to linemen must stay alert during the monsoon to ensure uninterrupted electricity and safety," an official statement quoted Vijayanand as saying.

He instructed the electricity staff deployed at ward and village secretariats to attend secretariat duties only during pension disbursement days and ensure field-level service delivery during the remaining days.

On solar power, he asked the state power distribution companies to finalise the standard operating procedures and expedite pending works under the Central government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) and PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana (PM-Surya Ghar).

APEPDCL CMD I Prudvi Tej informed the chief secretary that 99,346 applications were registered under the PM-Surya Ghar scheme for 51,453 kilowatt capacity and 220.30 megawatt tenders were finalised under PM-KUSUM.

APSPDCL CMD K Santosha Rao informed Vijayanand that over 6 lakh applications have been registered under the PM-Surya Ghar scheme, with 7,461 projects commissioned, totalling 27.17 megawatt of installed capacity and 610 megawatt tenders were issued under PM-KUSUM for agricultural pumps.

