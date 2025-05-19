Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Three people were killed in a road accident after a car overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal, officials said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Uday (8), son of Mangi Buchibabu and Bhavani; Charumati (8) and Charishma (6), daughters of Burlu Anand and Uma; and Manaswini, daughter of Kandi Suresh and Aruna.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy inquired into the Nandyal road accident, expressing deep grief over the road accident that occurred near Pododdi in Panyam Mandal of the district.

He stated that it is tragic that three youths lost their lives in the car overturn incident.

The minister instructed officials to immediately shift the injured to the hospital and provide them with the best medical treatment. He expressed shock after learning that the deceased youths were from Karnataka.

The minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased while directing officials to carry out rescue operations at the accident site promptly.

The minister also instructed the concerned departments to respond effectively and provide all necessary assistance to the victims.

In another incident, four children lost their lives after getting trapped inside a locked car in Dwarapudi village of Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas stated that the incident in the district was unfortunate. He said that the children were playing during a marriage gathering, and out of five children playing, four entered an unlocked car and became trapped inside and suffocated to death. (ANI)

