CM Jagan Reddy welcomes Fmr TDP MLA GV Srinath Reddy to his party

Amaravati, (Andhra Pradesh), [India], December 10 (ANI): GV Srinath Reddy, former Telugu Desam Party MLA from Pileru constituency, Annamayya District joined YSR Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office recently.

Along with Srinath Reddy, other TDP leaders Rakesh Reddy, M Venkata Krishna Reddy, V Umakant Reddy, B Narender Reddy and G Naresh Kumar Reddy from Pileru Constituency also joined the YSR Congress party.

The Chief Minister welcomed him to the party and presented the YSRCP stole.

Rajampet MP PV Mithun Reddy, Pileru MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy and Minorities Commission Chairman Iqbal Ahmed Khan were also present on this programme.

Former TDP leaders joined YSR Congres Party on December 8. (ANI)

