New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to rejoin the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) following talks between the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Tomar appreciated this step of the state government.

With this important decision, crops of more than 40 lakh farmers of the state will get insurance cover in case of natural calamity.

Tomar said, "The Central Government has made PMFBY simple and convenient as per the suggestions of the states. The Central Government is working continuously with the States to improve the condition of farmers and make them prosperous and transform agriculture into advanced farming."

The Andhra Pradesh CM thanked the Central Government for re-implementing PMFBY in the state.

Reddy said, "After discussion with the Center, the State Government has decided to provide the farmers of the State with crop insurance cover under the PMFBY."

Andhra Pradesh has decided to implement the PMFBY from the Kharif-2022 season.

The Central Government is committed to empowering the farmers across the country including Andhra Pradesh by securing their income-livelihood and realizing the dream of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's AatmaNirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and self-reliant farmer, stated a government release on Tuesday.

Keeping in view the suggestions of Andhra Pradesh and other states, the Central Government revamped the scheme in February-2020 with new features, such as voluntary enrolment for all farmers, wider use of technology in yield estimation, risk coverage to choose for payment of the sum insured to the States as per the option and prevailing risk profile and a provision of 3 per cent was made for administrative expenses.

On July 7, a team headed by the Union Agriculture Secretary Shri Manoj Ahuja also gave a presentation to the Chief Minister regarding the scheme.

PMFBY and Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) have been successfully implemented in Andhra Pradesh from Kharif-2016 to Kharif-2019.

Special Chief Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Smt. Poonam Malakondaiah, Additional Secretary, Union Agriculture Ministry, Shri Abhilaksh Likhi also addressed today's meeting.

The CEO and Joint Secretary of the scheme, Shri Ritesh Chauhan, gave a welcome speech and presentation.

Senior officials of Central and State governments were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

