Sattenapalli YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu dancing during Bhogi celebrations in Guntur on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Ambati Rambabu, the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA of Sattenapalli Assembly segment in Andhra Pradesh participated in a dance programme on the occasion of Bhogi on Friday.

During the Bhogi celebrations in Sattenapalli, Rambabu accompanied women folk dancers and danced around the bonfire.

Bhogi bonfire is a tradition, part of three-day Telugu festival Sankranti celebrations.

Bhogi is celebrated on the first day followed by Sankranti on the second day and finally Kanuma on the third day.

Bhogi, largely celebrated in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is part of the Pongal festival in which useless household articles are put in a bonfire.

Pongal is observed to mark the end of the winter and the beginning of the harvest season. (ANI)

