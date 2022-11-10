Nagpur, Nov 10 (PTI) A 33-year-old animal activist was seriously injured after three persons allegedly beat him up for offering food to stray dogs in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said.

Also Read | Punjab: Dera Sacha Sauda Follower Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants in Faridkot, 3 Injured; Investigation Ordered.

The incident took place in Mankapur area late Sunday night following which the accused were arrested, they said.

Also Read | MCD Elections 2022: BJP Delhi Chief Adesh Gupta, MP Manoj Tiwari Release Party Manifesto.

When the victim, Vikas Krishna Malwar, was feeding the stray animals, the three accused came to the spot and objected to it, an official from Mankapur police station said.

The accused allegedly beat up the victim severely. Malwar suffered serious injuries and police later took him to a hospital, the official said.

Doctors at the hospital observed that both eardrums of the victim were damaged in the attack, the police said.

A case was registered against the accused on Tuesday under relevant provisions, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)