New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The routine annual request transfer process of Kendriya Vidyalayas has been suspended for the 2022-23 academic session, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Monday.

In response to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said, "Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), as a pan-India organisation, ensures that the welfare of its employees is efficiently and timely addressed including transfer matters, wherein uniform quality of teaching-learning process of students is also ensured."

"During the pandemic, KVS employees who were posted at hard stations were compelled to overstay their tenures as transfer of employees of KVS were not affected. KVS has also carried out a rationalization exercise for ensuring availability of adequate number of regular teachers in the school and the routine annual request transfer process of KVS has been suspended for the current academic session (2022-23)," Pradhan said.

To a question about teaching and non-teaching vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalayas, he informed the House that KVS has started the process of filling up vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff for which advertisements were issued recently.

"Vacancies arise due to transfer, retirement from time to time. Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules. Teachers are also engaged on contractual basis for temporary duration by KVS to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered," the Union education minister said.

