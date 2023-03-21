Kota (Rajasthan), Mar 21 (PTI) At least seven members of an anti-encroachment squad of the city's Urban Improvement Trust were injured after allegedly being attacked by squatters at Nanta in the Kunhari area, officials said on Tuesday.

The squad had gone to remove encroachers from an Urban Improvement Trust-owned land meant for a housing scheme project, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Urban Improvement Trust) Aashish Bhargav said.

When they reached the spot around 12.30 pm, 15-20 people allegedly attacked them with sticks. The mob also pelted them with stones, he said.

Fifteen people, including four women, were booked in this connection. Nine accused have been arrested while efforts are underway to arrest the others, the police said.

