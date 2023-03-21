Mumbai, March 21: Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter Usha Gokani passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday. Gokani, aged 89 years, was ailing for the last five years and was bedridden for last two years, Mani Bhavan executive secretary Meghshyam Ajgaonkar told PTI.

Gokani was the former chairperson of the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Mumbai, housed in Mani Bhavan which has a special significance in the history of India's freedom struggle.

She spent her childhood in Wardha's Sevagram Ashram, which Gandhiji founded. Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Mumbai was established with the object of conducting and promoting manifold constructive activities with which Mahatma Gandhi was associated during his lifetime.

The Smarak Nidhi formally started functioning on October 2, 1955 when Mani Bhavan was handed over to the then Gandhi Memorial Society.

Mahatma Gandhi often stayed at Mani Bhavan from 1917 to 1934 and it bears witness to some of the momentous decisions and mighty movements in the saga of the country’s fight for freedom.

Mani Bhavan houses two organizations engaged in the propagation of Gandhian teachings: Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Mumbai and Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya.