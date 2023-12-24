Bastar, Dec 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Director General of Police Ashok Juneja on Sunday directed security personnel of Bastar division to ensure continuous work on development and security by establishing better strategy and mutual coordination with regard to operations against Naxalites.

Addressing a review meeting here, Juneja discussed and issued guidelines on anti-Naxalite operations in the districts, as well as security of development works and VIPs, an official statement said.

The meeting was attended by ADG (Naxal Operations) Vivekanand, Bastar (Range) IGP Sundarraj P as well as DIGs, SPs and senior officials of paramilitary forces of Bastar division, the statement added.

Incidentally, three Naxalites were killed in a gunbattle with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday. The face-off occurred on a hill near Dabbakunna village under Katekalyan police station limits at 5:30pm.

