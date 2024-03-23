New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday criticized Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the deaths of 20 people due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Punjab's Sangrur district in the last 24 hours, pointing out his failure to address the issue.

Thakur highlighted that in Punjab, an AAP-ruled state where the party pledged to create a 'Nasha Mukt' Punjab, over 20 people died due to spurious liquor consumption in CM Bhagwant Mann's Sangrur constituency. He also emphasized alleged links between AAP and liquor salesmen and middlemen in Delhi, leading to the proliferation of liquor shops across the state.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces Bust Jaish-E-Mohammad Module in Srinagar, Four Arrested.

"AAP came to power pledging to lead a campaign against narcotic substances. CM Bhagwant Mann lost his own Lok Sabha seat in by-elections. Yesterday, more than 20 people lost their lives due to spurious liquor. Imagine the situation in Punjab if this is the condition in the chief minister's native place. What is the relationship of AAP with liquor salesmen and middlemen, leading to the proliferation of liquor shops in every area of the state?" Thakur said, while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

Thakur also criticized Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for failing to issue a statement regarding the deaths caused by spurious liquor in Punjab and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party had aligned with anti-national elements during the Punjab election campaign.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Releases Fourth List of Candidates, Fields Ajay Rai To Take On PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi; Check Names of Candidates.

"Till tomorrow, the Congress used to raise questions at the AAP. What is the compulsion that Congress cannot speak against the AAP? CM Bhagwant Mann has not even given a statement on the deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor. The same Congress, which under Ajay Maken used to hit out at AAP and accuse them of cutting the vote share, is today silent over the arrest of Delhi CM," he added.

He further criticized the Congress for its silence and for not speaking out against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The Union Minister condemned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders' involvement in the Delhi liquor policy case and questioned the double standards of the INC, which, he said, previously criticized AAP over the Delhi liquor policy case but is now supporting it.

"Previously, Arvind Kejriwal criticized the INC and Sonia Gandhi over corruption cases, yet now he finds himself allied with the INC. INC was once critical of AAP's government policies but is now extending support to them," he said.

Meanwhile, a four-member special investigation team (SIT), led by an additional director general of police (ADGP) rank officer, has been set up to probe the deaths of 20 people by the consumption of spurious liquor in Punjab's Sangrur. Four people have also been arrested in connection with the incident.

Further addressing the press conference, Union Minister Thakur also questioned the rationale behind the INC's support for AAP, especially considering that INC leader Ajay Maken previously criticized AAP for breaking the INC's voter base.

He mentioned that while former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, other leaders, and middlemen are in jail, now the 'Kattar Beimaan' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is in ED custody in the liquor policy case.

"Leaders who once advocated for moral politics are now talking about running the government from jail," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)