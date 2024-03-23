Srinagar, Mar 23 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad module by arresting four militant associates in Srinagar, police said.

Police along with security forces in Srinagar today busted a major terror module linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM by arresting four terrorist associates, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Meets Him at ED Office (Watch Video).

Acting on specific information, a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established in Kenihama area in Nowgam in the outskirts of the city this evening, the spokesperson said.

During checking, a vehicle was intercepted by the security forces and four terror associates were arrested, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Crocus City Hall Attack, Says 'No Place for Terrorism in Civilised World'.

He identified them as Mohammad Yaseen Bhat, Sheraz Ahmad Rather, and Gulam Hassan Khandey -- all from Lcchnambal Zafran Colony Pantha Chowk -- and Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Frestabal Pampore.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK 56 rifle with three magazines, 75 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm, a Glock Pistol with two magazines, 26 rounds of 9 mm and six Chinese grenades were recovered from them, the spokesperson said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the apprehended individuals were linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM, he said.

A case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and IPC has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)