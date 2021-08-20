Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday evening paid tributes at Shaheed Sthal in Bilaspur as a part of the ongoing 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' and lauded the efforts of the Indian Army personnel.

Speaking with ANI, Thakur said, "Besides Devbhoomi, Himachal Pradesh is also known as 'Veerbhoomi'. Most of the Kargil martyrs were from the state."

"Of the four Indian Army personnel who were conferred Param Vir Chakra for Kargil, two were from Himachal Pradesh - Captain Vikram Batra (posthumous) and Rifleman Sanjay Kumar. The first recipient of Param Vir Chakra Major Somnath Sharma was also from our state," said Anurag Thakur.

Prior to this, the Union Minister lauded the newly formed Cabinet as a part of the yatra.

While addressing the party workers in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha MP said, "The new council of ministers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government has the highest ever number of ministers belonging to backward classes. 27 OBCs, 12 SCs, 8 STs, and 11 women have been given ministerial posts. The youngest cabinet has 5 ministers from minority community and represents 24 states and union territories."

Earlier today, the Union Minister visited Galog Village of Himachal Pradesh and met his party workers.

"I assure my sisters, mothers, youth and all respected people that I will work with full capacity to maintain the honor and respect that PM Modi has garnered and given to Himachal Pradesh," Thakur said in the village.

The newly inducted cabinet Ministers embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated ruckus by the opposition parties. The Yatra which started on August 16, continued till August 20, is aimed at seeking the blessings of the people by the 43 new ministers introduced in the Cabinet. (ANI)

