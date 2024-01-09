Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Pulivarthi Nani, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in-charge of Chandragiri, was taken into police custody following his campaign against alleged voting irregularities on Monday.

Nani has been actively opposing what he perceives as attempts by the YSR Congress Party to manipulate elections and prevent them from being fair.

The situation escalated when Nani attempted suicide by dousing himself with petrol. The police promptly intervened, dousing him with water to prevent a tragedy. After this incident, Nani was taken into custody.

Nani's detention has sparked controversy, with accusations of police misbehaviour towards political activists. This incident has intensified the ongoing political unrest in Chandragiri and raised questions about the methods used by authorities in such situations. (ANI)

