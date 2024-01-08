New Delhi, January 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the start of oil production from state-owned ONGC's flagship deep-sea project in Krishna Godavari basin, saying this is a remarkable step in India's energy journey and boosts the mission for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

In a post on X, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "As India powers ahead as the fastest growing economy under leadership of PM @NarendraModi Ji, our energy production is also set to rise from the deepest frontiers of #KrishnaGodavari." "'First Oil' production commences from the complex & difficult deepwater KG-DWN-98/2 Block, situated off the coast of Bay of Bengal. Production is expected to be 45,000 barrels per day & over 10 million cubic metres of gas per day, contributing towards an energy," he said. PM Modi UAE Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Indian Diaspora in Abu Dhabi at ‘Ahlan Modi’ Event on February 13

Tagging Puri's post, Modi said this is a remarkable step in India's energy journey and boosts our mission for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. "It will have several benefits for our economy as well," he said.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday said it has started oil production from its flagship deep-sea project in Krishna Godavari basin in Bay of Bengal, which will help reverse years of decline in output. The 'first oil' from the deep-water KG-DWN-98/2 block in Bay of Bengal has flowed on January 7, the firm said in a statement.