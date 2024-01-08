New Delhi, January 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the start of oil production from state-owned ONGC's flagship deep-sea project in Krishna Godavari basin, saying this is a remarkable step in India's energy journey and boosts the mission for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

In a post on X, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "As India powers ahead as the fastest growing economy under leadership of PM @NarendraModi Ji, our energy production is also set to rise from the deepest frontiers of #KrishnaGodavari." "'First Oil' production commences from the complex & difficult deepwater KG-DWN-98/2 Block, situated off the coast of Bay of Bengal. Production is expected to be 45,000 barrels per day & over 10 million cubic metres of gas per day, contributing towards an energy," he said. PM Modi UAE Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Indian Diaspora in Abu Dhabi at ‘Ahlan Modi’ Event on February 13

Tagging Puri's post, Modi said this is a remarkable step in India's energy journey and boosts our mission for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. "It will have several benefits for our economy as well," he said.

This is a remarkable step in India's energy journey and boosts our mission for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It will have several benefits for our economy as well. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2024

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday said it has started oil production from its flagship deep-sea project in Krishna Godavari basin in Bay of Bengal, which will help reverse years of decline in output. The 'first oil' from the deep-water KG-DWN-98/2 block in Bay of Bengal has flowed on January 7, the firm said in a statement.