Amaravati, Nov 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police K V Rajendranath Reddy on Tuesday discussed a wide range of issues with Erin Fischer, Chief of Investigations in the US Consulate.

The US official, along with a delegation, called on the DGP at the State Police Headquarters here.

"We have discussed issues pertaining to passport, visa frauds and human trafficking. We have discussed steps to check visa frauds in particular," the DGP told PTI.

"Visa frauds has become a major issue with several students caught submitting wrong certificates for admission into US universities. Though such cases are scarce in AP, we want to be on the vigil," Reddy said.

The state government and the US Consulate have decided to coordinate with the universities and also train students in the admission procedures.

In instances where the documents of students were referred to the universities, the students were being charged a fee. "We have sought waiver of this fee to ease the burden on students. The issue will be taken up with the government for necessary action," the DGP said.

