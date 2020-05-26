India News | AP High Court Initiates Contempt Proccedings Against 49 People

Amaravati (AP), May 26 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday initiated contempt proceedings against 49 people, including a ruling YSR Congress Party MP, for allegedly attributing motives to judges.

The court on its own took up the case after the alleged attribution of motives surfaced in social media posts.

"There is also fabrication of material with abusive, hatred and contemptuous content to cause incitement, disaffection and ill will against the honble High Court and honble judges," the High Court Registrar (judicial) said.

The High Court recently delivered a few judgments which was seen as an embarassment by some ruling party men.

The court also took notice of the reported comments made by Bapatla YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh on its decision to order a CBI probe into a suspended doctors issue in Visakhapatnam.

When contacted, the MP said he was yet to receive any notice from the court.

